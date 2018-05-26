Tech

3D Animation Market Is expected to witness substantial growth during Forecast by 2024

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global 3D Animation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 300 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description:

The global 3D animation market accounted for USD 11.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global 3D animation market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

APAC,

MEA .

Global 3D animation market competition by top players including â

Side Effects Software Inc.,

EIAS3D, NVIDIA Corporation,

Corel Corporation,

Lenovo,

Toon Boom Animation Inc.,

Pixologic, Inc,

Intel Corporation,

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc,

NewTek, Inc.,

Autodesk Inc.,

MAXON Computer,

Adobe,

Austin Visuals.,

3D Labz Animation Limited,

Squeeze Studio Animation,

Animantz, Pixcube Motion Pictures

The global 3D animation market is segmented on the basis of technology into 3D modeling, motion graphics, 3d rendering, and visual effects.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, and manufacturing.

The global 3D animation market is segmented on the basis of deployment into cloud and on-premise.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

    1.1. OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET

    1.2. CURRENCY AND PRICING

    1.3. LIMITATION

    1.4. MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

    2.1. KEY TAKEAWAYS

    2.2. ARRIVING AT THE GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION SIZE

      2.2.1 VENDOR POSITIONING GRID

      2.2.2 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE

      2.2.3 MARKET TIME LINE

      2.2.4 MARKET GUIDE

      2.2.5 COMPANY POSITIONING GRID

      2.2.6 COMAPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

      2.2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

      2.2.8 STANDARDS OF MEASUREMENT

      2.2.9 TOP TO BOTTOM ANALYSIS

      2.2.10 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

      2.2.11 DATA POINTS FROM KEY PRIMARY INTERVIEWS

      2.2.12 DATA POINTS FROM KEY SECONDARY DATABASES

    2.3. GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET: RESEARCH SNAPSHOT

    2.4. ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

    3.1. DRIVERS

    3.2. RESTRAINTS

    3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

    3.4. CHALLENGES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    5.1. VENDOR POSITIONING GRID AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

    5.2. TECHNOLOLGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

    5.3. INSIGHTS ON TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET

    5.4. MARKET REGULATORY SCENARIO BY COUNTRY

    5.5. INTERVIEW KEY INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

7 GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY VERTICAL

8 GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

9 GLOBAL 3D ANIMATION MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

………..CONTINUED

