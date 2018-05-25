Uncategorized

The Little Big Series (LBS) is here to make you a Lakh Pati!

editor Comment(0)

Become a Lakh-pati with the Little Big Series’ as it promises a massive,guaranteed prize of INR26+ Lakhs.Shout out to all the pokeratis only at TheSpartanPoker.com!

Starting 24th May to 27th May, the Little Big Series is filled with numerous events that will definitely peak your interest in this high value tournament. With buy-ins as low as INR 55 and guaranteed winnings as high as INR 10 Lakhs, you definitely wouldn’t want to miss your shot at the Little Big Series.

The Little Big Series’ main event ‘The Bomb’ – guarantees an explosive prize of INR10 Lakhs on a buy-in of INR880.

So, gear up and make your way to the Little Big Series only at TheSpartanPoker.com!

What: Little Big Series – LBS

Where:TheSpartanPoker.com

When: 24th to 27th May 2018, 2pm onward

Guaranteed Prize: GTD 26+lakhs

Related Articles
Uncategorized

SmartTOP additional convertible top control for McLaren 570S Spider now available

editor

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 25, 2018 The company Mods4cars now also offers a retrofit SmartTOP top control for the McLaren 570S Spider. Models 12C and 650S are already supported. The SmartTOP top module is retrofitted to the vehicle and with clever additional functions, makes the everyday cabriolet life easier. The comfort module allows for […]
Uncategorized

Smart Dog Tips Will Help You Find the Best Homemade Dog Treats Recipe

editor

4 May 2018 – Smart Dog Tips is offering the most effective, comprehensive as well as straightforward Homemade Dog Treats Recipes that will help you really make the most from the dog treats for your pet. One way or the other, we all love our dogs and they most certainly love us back. And, of […]
Uncategorized

Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market Research Report 2018

editor

Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market Research Report 2018 expands Global Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market by Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Players, and Upcoming Opportunities with Regional Outlook to 2023.  Report segments Automotive Adaptive Suspension System by Type (Semi-active Suspension system and Active Suspension System), Actuation Type (Hydraulic system, Electromagnetic systems, Solenoid valve systems, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *