SmartHeart presents Thailand International Dog Show 2018

“SmartHeart presents Thailand International Dog Show 2018”
Let’s have fun with adorable dogs and various activities under the theme “Year of the dog”. IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd., together with The Kennel Club of Thailand, Thai Pet Products Industries Association and Perfect Companion Group Co. Ltd.,are proudly to organizing this event for dog lover to come and join the activities such as
• International Dog Competition
• Dog Agility zone
• Pitbull Playground zone
• Dog Parade in a theme of “COLORFUL PARTY”
• Dog Clinic – Free check up
• TIDS CARD privileged membership
• Lucky Draw to win IPhoneX and a precious pendant
Don’t miss the special products and discount sale up to 70%. On 5-8 July 2018, 10.00-20.00 hrs. At Halls 1-2, IMPACT Convention and Exhibition Center, MuangThongThani, Nonthaburi, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.thailand-dogshow.comwww.facebook.com/ThailandInternationDogShow

Contact for more information
Preemsinee Inpang (Ying) 081- 959 -5747
Sasiwarinthorn Naewwan (Namfon) 09 – 1193 – 3903

