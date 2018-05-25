Entertainment

‘ShotOn for Vivo’: An Awesome Application to Edit your Pictures!

SURAT, INDIA – May 25, 2018: Ultimately, ‘Greencom Ebizzinfotech’ has introduced an Android application for all the Vivo users named ‘ShotOn for Vivo: Auto Add Shot on Photo’ which include a watermark to pictures. Firstly this feature was not accessible for all the Vivo models but after this release, it will be possible!

It arises up with a simple Graphical User Interface which enables a client to set ‘Shot On (Model Name)’ and ‘Shot By (User’s Name)’ stamps along with the device’s ‘Brand Logo’ to the photo taken utilizing the built-in camera of a gadget!

In addition, this application provides an ease of changing the ‘Shot By’ and ‘Shot On’ text as based on the theme of a photograph!

Following are the most astounding features of this application worth viewing:

→ Set of ‘Brand Logos’ of various models.
→ If a customer can’t locate a reasonable logo by then there is a contrasting option to set the logo from the gallery!
→ Package of 3-in-1 Shot On Watermark stamps.
→ Editable “ShotOn and Shot by” content.
→ Classy font formats.
→ Modifiable Shot on stamp positions.
→ Facility to change the size of a stamp!
→ An option to ‘Preview’ modified stamp before connecting to the photo.

Also, there is an Advance tab available in the application which provides some stunning functionalities to users! It allows stamping the logo to 4 different places (Top Right, Top Left, Bottom Right, Bottom Left) in alongside various stamp size from M to XXXL!

Greencom Ebizz Infotech is notable for running different applications on Play Store effectively. Among them, “Auto Stamper: Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos”, and other ‘Shoton’ applications with a relative concept for various brands are also showing up some great results!

