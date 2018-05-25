Business

Rhamnolipid Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2024

editor Comment(0)

Lipids are a group of naturally occurring molecules that include waxes, fats, sterols, and fat-soluble vitamins, namely vitamin A, D, E, and K. Rhamnolipids are biosurfactants produced by various bacterial species. These bacterial surfactants are extensively used in industrial applications. They are majorly produced by pathogens called Pseudomonas Aeruginosa. There are two main classes of rhamnolipids: rhamnolipids and di-rhamnolipids. Rhamnolipids are ideal materials used for cleaning oil stains. They are also used in foaming and cleaning agents in soaps, shampoos, and industrial cleaners. Rhamnolipids find application in food, pharmaceutical, and oil industries, among others.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rhamnolipid-market.html

Biosurfactants are potential replacements for synthetic surfactants in several industrial applications. These include lubrication, wetting, softening, fixing dyes, making emulsions, stabilizing dispersions, foaming, and bioremediation of organic- or inorganic-contaminated sites apart from food, biomedical, and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing demand for biosurfactants due to their rising application in agriculture, detergents, and oil & gas industries is expected to drive growth of the rhamnolipids market in the near future.

Oil-contaminated soil is especially difficult for bioremediation as excess oil forms droplets or film on soil particles, which is a powerful barrier against microbial degradation. Several biosurfactants are produced by a variety of microorganisms in order to survive in an oil-rich environment. Rhamnolipids are suitable for application in the oil industry. Thus, growing application of rhamnolipids in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) due to their excellent emulsification properties is expected to positively impact the rhamnolipid market in the near future.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13487

Moreover, increasing application of rhamnolipids in personal care products due to their good foaming and wetting tendencies is anticipated to drive the industry growth. Rising trend of functional foods, increasing acceptance of specialty detergents, and growth of the pharmaceuticals industry are some of the key factors driving the global rhamnolipids market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Related Articles
Business

The DBA Interview Questions Oracle Offer Best Practice Before The Interview

editor

Oracle is one of the world’s popular database system that is being used by many organisations to manage their online transaction processing, mixed database workloads and also data warehousing. Those who have done the Oracle database course has many job opportunities in the software industry. However, if you planning to attend for an interview based […]
Business

Global Intelligent Vehicle AR Market 2013-2023

editor

Description : Intelligent Vehicle AR-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Intelligent Vehicle AR industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by […]
Business

Industrial Autoclaves Market : By Industry Growth ,Forecast, Analysis, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 2018-2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

editor

The recently published report titled “Industrial Autoclaves Market ” Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2026. This research study on the Global Industrial Autoclaves Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The information is gathered via […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *