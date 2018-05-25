Pearl Pay to Solve OFW Remittance Problems

Manila, Philippines – Pearl Pay, a Financial Technology Company that helps Small Banks, Financial Institutions and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) through its secured mainstream and innovative banking services, will soon be offering a series of products and services to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) send money cheaper and faster to the Philippines.

Pearl Pay, a Philippine e-banking platform, will provide world-class and affordable financial services to Filipinos. These will include domestic/international money remittance, cryptocurrency exchange, and innovative payment solutions.

Currently, the Philippines manages $74 billion (Php 3.76 trillion) worth of transactions monthly. This is equivalent to around 2.5 billion of payments. Despite the technological innovations, only one percent of these transactions are electronic, the remaining 99% remain in the form of cash and check.

It costs a person in the Philippines around Php 43.00 (approximately USD 1.00) and takes 21 minutes on the average to reach the nearest bank or money remittance agent. The average rate of money transfers in the Philippines is also at 11% which is over 3% higher than the global average cost of 7.3%.

With just the use of a smartphone connected to the Internet, Pearl Pay will make it possible to have affordable banking transactions right in the palm of a hand – anytime and anywhere. Even the “unbanked” will be able to carry out the transactions for a fraction of a cost.

With Pearl Pay, the Philippines will be back on the map not just for knowing how well selfie works but also by empowering its citizens to connect more and to do more.