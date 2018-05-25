Pearl Pay and MatchMove Partner Up for Better Financial Inclusion

Manila, Philippines – Pearl Pay, a Financial Technology Company that helps Small Banks, Financial Institutions and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) by offering secured mainstream and innovative banking services, has paired up with MatchMove, a company that offers fully branded and secure mobile wallet solution, to promote better financial inclusion.

The Philippines, along with other developing nations, has yet to address and improve financial inclusion. Many remain unbanked while other regions suffer from high fees on money transactions like remittance. Pearl Pay aims to address this specific problem. It is gearing up to become more than just a virtual prepaid mobile wallet. The company will be offering world class but affordable mobile wallet white-label services, on top of an extensive range of third-party services such as cryptocurrency exchange, and innovative payment solutions.

Pearl Pay’s products and solutions will be empowering rural banks, OFW (Overseas Filipino Workers) and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

Pearl Pay has tapped a partner to move forward with its mission to improve financial inclusion – MatchMove. The latter offers a fully branded and secure mobile wallet solution. The MatchMove Wallet OS™ is a solution that will help address financial inclusion in developed and developing markets through several services like Spend, Send, Lend™.

Other services that MatchMove Wallet OS offers include P2P transfer, Cross-Border Money Transfers, Top Up channels, Virtual Payment Cards, Loyalty Points & Rewards and Promotions & Offers. The partnership will accelerate Pearl Pay’s initiative and allow the company to go live in as little as 6 months.

Pearl Pay will not just be offering its services to the Philippines. The company will also expand to regions like Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and the United States of America.

About Pearl Pay

Pearl Pay is a FinTech company providing world-class yet affordable banking applications designed to interconnect Filipinos and payment industries in the Philippines. Its Virtual Money Logistics System (VMLS) provides a comprehensive “Mobile Payment and Money Transfer Platform as a Service” relevant and aptly designed for the needs of people for actual use and

financial inclusion. The company continues to develop technologies and products based on blockchain to provide a holistic ecosystem that people across the globe can use to facilitate their financial needs.

www.pearlpay.io

About MatchMove

MatchMove enables companies to offer a fully branded secure mobile wallet solution and to increase revenue and user engagement. MatchMove proprietary Wallet OS™ is built with the vision of strengthening financial inclusion through enabling its Spend, Send, Lend™ capabilities across developed and developing markets. MatchMove Wallet OS enables any company to easily offer their customers a fully branded, secure mobile wallet solution that includes P2P transfer, Cross-Border Money Transfers, Top Up channels, Virtual Payment Cards, Loyalty Points & Rewards and Promotions & Offers. Wallet OS’ fully customizable platforms are cloud-based and PCI-DSS compliant.

MatchMove launched myWallet in 2016 and Boss Mobile Money in 2017. myWallet, a virtual wallet application, enables consumers who do not own credit cards or lack access to online banking facilities to make payments with a prepaid Mastercard. Boss Mobile Money is a cross-border money transfer application that allows anyone in Singapore to remit money back home through a smartphone in a Safe, Easy, Fast™ manner.

MatchMove is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Philippines and the USA. In 2017, MatchMove will soon open new offices in South Africa and Dubai to support its global growth.

www.matchmove.com