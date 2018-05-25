Micro Turbine Market Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy, Share, Size | Industry Research Report Forecast 2018 – 2023.

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. The regions is expected to witness largest market share by 2023.

Market Highlights

The focus on green energy generation along with producing heat for industrial & commercial or residential activities, along with increasing demand of cogeneration application is anticipated to shift trends towards micro turbines.

Micro turbines are widely accepted across the world in the industrial & commercial sectors owing to growing demand of combined heat and power in industries such as, oil & gas, construction, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, waste water treatment, and mining among others.

Growing clean electricity demand coupled with growing concern for reducing carbon footprint and the aging grid infrastructure, will boost the global micro turbine market over the forecast period. Micro turbines are used as an alternative energy source for power generation. They are widely known for their function of cogeneration of heat and power.

Major Key Players

Capstone Turbine Corporation

FlexEnergy, Inc.

Brayton Energy LLC.

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A

Wilson Solarpower Corporation

ICR Turbine Engine Corporation

Regional Analysis

North America led the global micro turbine market, owing to increased consumption of energy and growing awareness of carbon footprint in the region. The U.S. dominated the North America micro turbine market, due to several potential advantages over other technologies for small-scale generation. The shale gas activities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is expected to contribute in the development of micro turbine market in the region.

Intended Audience

Micro Turbine Manufacturers

Public and Private Operators of Natural Gas Power Plants

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Consultants and Investment Bankers

Distributer & Supplier Companies

End Users

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued…

