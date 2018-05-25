Environment

Micro Turbine Market Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy, Share, Size | Industry Research Report Forecast 2018 – 2023.

editor Comment(0)

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. The regions is expected to witness largest market share by 2023.

Market Highlights

The focus on green energy generation along with producing heat for industrial & commercial or residential activities, along with increasing demand of cogeneration application is anticipated to shift trends towards micro turbines.

Micro turbines are widely accepted across the world in the industrial & commercial sectors owing to growing demand of combined heat and power in industries such as, oil & gas, construction, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, waste water treatment, and mining among others. Read more:

Growing clean electricity demand coupled with growing concern for reducing carbon footprint and the aging grid infrastructure, will boost the global micro turbine market over the forecast period. Micro turbines are used as an alternative energy source for power generation. They are widely known for their function of cogeneration of heat and power.

Get sample report for more information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4099

Major Key Players

  • Capstone Turbine Corporation
  • FlexEnergy, Inc.
  • Brayton Energy LLC.
  • Ansaldo Energia S.p.A
  • Wilson Solarpower Corporation
  • ICR Turbine Engine Corporation

Regional Analysis

North America led the global micro turbine market, owing to increased consumption of energy and growing awareness of carbon footprint in the region. The U.S. dominated the North America micro turbine market, due to several potential advantages over other technologies for small-scale generation. The shale gas activities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is expected to contribute in the development of micro turbine market in the region.

Intended Audience

  • Micro Turbine Manufacturers
  • Public and Private Operators of Natural Gas Power Plants
  • Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities
  • Consultants and Investment Bankers
  • Distributer & Supplier Companies
  • End Users 

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

 

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued…

Browse Full report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/micro-turbine-market-4099

Related Articles
Environment

Diesel Power Engine Market: Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Industry Analysis by 2023

editor

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/-The global diesel power engine market is expected to grow at ~ 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period Market Highlights: The market for diesel power engine is expected to have many expansions over the forecast period due to continuous technological advancement in energy sector coupled with increased power demand. […]
Environment

Asahi Kasei starts green hydrogen demonstration project in Soma, Fukushima

editor

Düsseldorf, May 24, 2018 – Asahi Kasei continues to strengthen its activities in the hydrogen business. Following the start of a demonstration project in Herten, Germany, in April 2018, the Japanese technology company now launched an alkaline-water electrolysis demonstration project in Soma, Fukushima, Japan. The new project aims at the development of a large-scale production […]
Environment

Pressure Vessels International Market 2018 Analysis & Estimation by 2023: Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, General Electric Co, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

editor

Pune, India, May 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Global Pressure Vessel Market Information Report by Material, by Product, by Application and by Region – Global Forecast To 2023.  Market Highlights Pressure vessels are manufactured according to standard regulations and their applications. As pressure vessels are widely used for storing liquids and gases at high pressure, the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *