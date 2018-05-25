MAR GLOBAL M-HEALTH DEVICE KET TO RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST 2023

Illinois, 24 May 2018(News)- mHealth or mobile health, are used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. M-Health enables various electronic health (e-health) data content and services to users, by using wireless technologies such as WiMax, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS/3G, and WiFi among others. These devices are deployed for monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment applications that augment the chances of better healthcare and fitness systems. These devices work as a guiding framework to record the data by the patient and send it to the healthcare providers for feedback.

The Global M-Health Device Market is expected to reach USD 48,663.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 35.03% during the forecasted period.

The global M-health device market is segmented on the basis of types, application and regions. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into: medical devices, health & fitness devices, and others. The medical devices segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 39,530.4 million by 2023 from USD 4,752.5 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 34.89 % for the forecasted periods.

On the basis on application, the global M-health device market is segmented into monitoring, diagnosis and treatment, education and awareness, healthcare management, prevention and wellness and others. Monitoring application of m-health device dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 3,485.0 million and it is due to increasing deployment of m-health device solutions by healthcare providers and workers.

Key Players:

• The leading market players in the global M-health device market include GE Healthcare

• Apple Inc.

• Philips

• Athenahealth

• Cerner

• Medtronics

• Apple Inc and Allscripts.

Study objectives:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global M-health device market

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global M-health device market.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economical factors that influences the global M-health device market

Target Audience:

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Pharmaceutical Suppliers

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

• Reaserch companies

Key Findings:

• North America accounted for the largest market share in the global M-health device market, registering USD 2,052.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 16,443.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 34.16%

• The medical devices segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 39,530.4 million by 2023 from USD 4,752.5 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 34.89 %

• Monitoring application of m-health device dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 3,485.0 million

The reports also covers regional analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

