Great Experience and Exposure in the New Product Development by Abdelhak Bensaoula

Abdelhak Bensaoula areas of expertise include low power electronics and sensors, high efficiency lighting, renewable energy harvesting, generation and storage, nano technology and advanced materials, ultra high vacuum technology system designing, semiconductor device fabrication tools and methods, materials for super ambient applications etc. He also has rich experience in managing multicultural or multidisciplinary teams, documentation and filing of intellectual property and also availing private, state and federal contracts and grants. With his in-depth familiarity in R&D road map development, strategic program evaluation and implementation and also proposal writing and evaluation has made him part of many projects in different fields of Physics. He also had more than 600 presentations and over 300 papers to his credit. He has also trained many undergraduate and graduate students and has won many patents to for his team. He is fluent in English and French and working knowledge in Arabic.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

Address:
Houston
Texas
77055
USA
713-722-7418

