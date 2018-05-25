Business

Depalletizers Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2028

Global Depalletizers Market: Need

Competitive market demand of new SKUs and the change in packaging formats are becoming frequent and complex which lays a burden on the existing capabilities. This burden has also led to significant need for packaging line modifications. Modular assemblies of packaging line requires systems and equipment that not only aid in client efficiencies but also keep the containers safe during depalletizing. Depalletizers are of utmost importance to packaging manufacturers as the rapid SKU proliferation in many industries has led to dire need of depalletizers which virtually eliminate the need for expensive, onsite support. Also, the existing production lines are presenting a real time challenge for engineers and manufacturers due to redesign requirements in machinery in order to accommodate the new products. This redesigning is expected to propel the demand of the global depalletizers market.

Global Depalletizers Market: Research Methodology

FMI utilizes a robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. A number of hypothesis are formulated to arrive at the accurate market numbers followed by triangulation.

For this particular market, the market numbers will be deduced through supply side analysis. The manufacturers in key countries will be mapped and their sales volume & revenue will be calculated through primary paid interviews, annual reports, and industry key opinion leaders. The same will be repeated for all the countries, then the data will be used to arrive at the regional market size and hence the global market. The volume will then by multiplied by the weighted average selling price of the depalletizers to arrive at the global market value. Exhibit 1 represents the flow of the market research methodology for the global depalletizers market.

Global depalletizers market: Industry Developments

One of the major development happening in the global depalletizers market is the introduction of robotics in the packaging line. Cost saving initiatives coupled with environmental considerations have resulted in high preference for light weight primary and secondary packaging along with use of alternative packaging materials such as biodegradable films etc. These fundamental changes happening in the market are propelling the manufacturers to opt for alternative product handling solutions. Hence, the advent and growth of the robotic palletization is a testimony to the changing needs of the market.

Global depalletizers market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global depalletizers market are Hartness, an ITW Company, BW Container Systems, Meypack Verpackungssystemtechnik GmbH, Carter Controls, Arrowhead Systems Inc., GR-X Manufacturing, Ska Fabricating, Honeywell Intelligrated, Benda Manufacturing, Serpa Packaging, Pacific Packaging Systems Inc., Ouellette Machinery Systems & Palletizing, and Zecchetti s.r.l.

