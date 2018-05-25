Business

Custom Bedbug Helps Hotels and Commercial Establishments Get Rid of Bed Bugs

According to a study, bed bugs are one of the major problems of hotel owners. Traveler reviews that report the presence of bed bugs lower the value of a room.Commercial establishments that require assistance in eradicating bed bugs can turn to Custom Bedbug.

[EAGLE, 05/25/2018] — Some hotels may be losing business because of competition. And some may be losing business because of bed bugs. No kidding! Bed bugs are becoming a major problem for the hospitality industry.

Bed Bugs Responsible for the Decrease in Hotel Room Value

A study by the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment found that bed bugs affect a hotel’s occupancy rate and repeat business, which, of course, affects its profitability. Researchers Michael Potter, Wuyang Hu, and Jerrod Penn surveyed 2,088 individuals, 790 of whom traveled mainly for business while 1,298 traveled for leisure. They also included quantifiable data in figuring out the economic impact of bed bug online reports in hotels.

Results showed that on average, a single bed bug report in recent traveler reviews brings down the demand for rooms in the particular hotel, causing its average room value to decrease. The drop is $38 per room per night for business travelers and $23 for leisure travelers. The second report of bed bugs in traveler reviews further lowers the room value.

A Comprehensive Range of Services to Remove Bed Bugs

Hotels in Idaho, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington in need of commercial pest control to eliminate bed bugs from their rooms and public areas can turn to Custom Bedbug. The company has extensive experience in eradicating bed bugs and other pests and stopping the infestation. The company offers a full suite of services, including traditional spray methods, heat treatments, canine inspections, and follow-up pest control treatments.

Custom Bedbug’s pest control services are quick, discreet, and complete. The company works closely with commercial establishments and suggests ideal treatment options to resolve their bed bug problem completely in the first instance.

With a professional commercial pest control company, hotels and other businesses can up their game again, increase occupancy, and regain profitability.

About Custom Bedbug

Custom Bedbug brings a wealth of knowledge to the pest control industry, with more than two decades of experience in pest control and over a decade dedicated to bed bugs. Given that bed bug work is the primary focus of the company, it makes sure that it has up-to-date and effective bed bug control protocols.

Visit https://www.custombedbug.com/ for more information, or to schedule a service.

