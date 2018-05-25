Business

Crystal Crop Protection Limited Signs LOI With Keygene, Netherlands for Improving its Seeds Business

editor Comment(0)

Crystal Crop Protection Limited has signed a Letter of Intent with KeyGene at a high-profile trade mission headed by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in New Delhi. Crystal Crop Protection Limited, an R&D based crop protection manufacturing and marketing company has recently acquired Indian grain sorghum, fodder sorghum(SSG) and pearl millet seeds business (including their germplasms, plant variety protection applications and registrations and market authorizations) from Syngenta India Limited.

Crystal Crop has a breeding program with germplasm in cereal and fibre crops.KeyGene and Crystal envisage to explore a strategic collaboration to discover new traits for increasing crop yields and combatting climate change. The effort will be to develop products through sharing of high-tech and novel breeding technologies that benefit the farmers to increase their farm profitability.

“KeyGene is one of the global leaders in crop innovation and we are excited to explore models in which we can leverage our expertise, and KeyGene’s next generation technologies and trait innovation platforms to develop tolerant and more resilient crops for the Indian market”, says Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection Limited.

“Indian seed companies can gain a lot by embracing innovation, enabling acceleration in their breeding and development of traits, and bringing novel products to farmers. We are excited to explore this research collaboration with Crystal Crop to enhance their breeding programs using our proprietary knowledge, know-how and innovation platforms for accelerating and developing novel non-GM products for Crystal’s seed business”, says Arjen van Tunen, CEO of KeyGene.

Related Articles
Business

Authentic Provence Extends Its Collection to Indoor Period Furniture

editor

Authentic Provence has extended its selection beyond garden furniture and fountains to meet the interior designing needs of European-style homes. [West Palm Beach, 4/18/2018] – Authentic Provence, a company providing European-style furniture and garden accessories, has extended its collection of furniture, antiques, and other decorations to include indoor period furniture. The shop’s owners, Wolfgang and […]
Business

II Spaces – Intelligent Interiors in Texas

editor

II Spaces is one of the Well-known Furniture Dealers located in Addison, Texas. It is a Full Line Herman Miller Dealer in Texas and offers the best quality designed furniture’s range to the citizen of the Texas. The II Spaces is started in the year of 1996. They offer the complete range of interior design […]
Business

Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy Specializes In Compounded Medication and More

editor

The Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy , ABC Pharmacy, is proficient at creating compounded medications. With the use of technology, the Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy’s specialists are able to customize medication into injections, pills or inhalants. To provide the most accurate medication for each patient, the pharmacists take the time to learn about their preferences, dislikes […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *