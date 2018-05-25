Business

Abdelhak Bensaoula Contributed a Lot in the Field of Physics

editor Comment(0)

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a professional with more than 20 years of rich experience in industrial training and project management, academic and R&D engineering. His technical expertise spans from basic material science to full scale instrument prototype and fabrication. He is a masters in science majoring process control and monitoring from the University of Houston, USA and has also done his Ph.D in Physics from the same university. Though he started his career as a research professor of Physics in the Space vacuum Epitaxy center in the University of Houston, 2000-2003, within no time he has scaled great heights in his career. He also worked as a research professor during 2003-05 at the Texas center for superconductivity and advanced materials, U of Houston and later became a Joint Appointments as research professor in physics, Electrical and computer engineering from the University of Houston, 2005-14. During the stint of 2006-14 he also worked as a member of the university of Houston faculty senate and the research and scholarship committee in the U of Houston. He was also a research faculty representative on the NSM graduate committee during 2010-14. With great passion for the academics he also worked as a North American editor of Journal of Smart Materials and Coating technologies during 2012. Abdelhak Bensaoula having great experience and exposure in the new product development and research strategy lead at integrated micro sensors incorporated he is right now working as a R&D manager at Green Technology Solutions.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

Address:
Houston
Texas
77055
USA
713-722-7418

Related Articles
Business

Global Teleradiology Services Market Anticipated to Register a Value CAGR of 21.0% Between 2016 and 2026

editor

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global teleradiology services market in a new publication titled “Teleradiology Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Teleradiology is the practice of interpretation and analysis of medical images by a radiologist who is not present at the site where the images are generated. This service […]
Business

Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Systems Market Research Report 2018 Overview, Demand & Forecast To 2023

editor

20 Marketsresearch.Biz Published Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Systems Market Research Report explore on defining and elaborating the key factors for the development of the Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Systems market and forecast still 2023. The Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Systems Market 2018 inspects the execution of the Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Systems advertise, encasing a top to bottom […]
Business

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Market Share, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2018- 2026 :Acumen Research and Consulting

editor

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Agricultural Micronutrients Market ” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world. This research study on the Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The information is gathered […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *