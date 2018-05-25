Tech

3rd International Conference on Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Conference Highlights:

• Pharmaceutical Chemistry Novel Aspects
• Prospectives of Medicinal Chemistry
• Computational Chemistry and Chemical Biology
• Biopharmaceutical and Biologic Drugs
• Natural Products Chemistry
• Protein and Cellular Engineering and Statistical Mechanics
• Green Chemistry in Pharma Industry
• Drug Designing Methodologies
• Drug Delivery techniques
• Drug Discovery and Development
• Advanced Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry
• Heterocyclic Chemistry
• Drug Formulation / Pharmaceutical formulation
• Pharmaceutical Analysis
• Overview on Pharmaceutical Industry
• Research Studies in Pharmacology
• Pharmaceutical Biotechnology and Tissue Engineering
• Nanomedicine and Nanotechnology
• Clinical and Hospital Pharmacy

“I think the conference was great. I am willing to join another conference” says Dr. Daisuke Yamamoto, Kitasato University, Japan, Honourable Speaker of Pharmaceutical Chemistry 2017.

“The conference was a nice opportunity to meet renowned scientists from all over the world” says Dr. Asuncion Barbero, University of Valladolid, Spain, Honourable Speaker of Pharmaceutical Chemistry 2016.

For further information, feel free to contact:
Elena Franklin | Program Director

